A strong storm system and cold front will bring cold temperatures and the risk for snow and sleet across portions of the Texas Panhandle Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
Arctic air is spilling across West Texas Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will tumble into the 30's across the Panhandle region overnight.
A strong low pressure system will cross the Panhandle tonight and Wednesday.
This feature will bring widespread precipitation in the form of rain, sleet or possibly some snow. This is most likely near Dalhart, Texas in the Northwestern Panhandle of Texas.
Even if snowfall occurs, accumulations are expected to remain minor across the Panhandle.
Record low temperatures are more likely.
Overnight lows in the lower to middle 30's are expected across the Northwestern Panhandle with readings between 35 and 39 degrees expected near Amarillo.
Wind chills in the 20's are expected overnight tonight.
