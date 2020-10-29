Aaron Yates should be congratulated on his recent thoughtful opinion piece. Many good points were made and much discussion has followed. I agree the current council has done a very good job and I commend them for their hard work for our community. It is often a very thankless job. I am fortunate to know each of the council members. They are solid, independent thinkers that are arriving at the same conclusions on most issues.
To add some perspective to Aaron’s thoughts, this is a credit to our city manager, Mark McDaniel. He has set the stage well, preparing both the community and the council for the future with strong leadership, including through the city’s strategic planning process.
This brings up one point where I disagree with Aaron. The previous council should not be derided for having to deal with a totally different set of circumstances in a different time. The community did not have the benefit of leadership of this quality under the previous city manager. Bonnie White and her “allies” were supported by a community that had become divided. They did pretty much what they promised to do when they were elected. In other words, they represented those that elected them in an honorable fashion, whether you agreed with them or not.
Thanks to all who have served on the council.
Kent McKinney, Kerrville
