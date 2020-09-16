A mixture of clouds and sunshine will be in the forecast Wednesday.
Models are showing a slim chance of showers and thunderstorms developing across the area this afternoon and this evening.
Rain coverage should remain very spotty in nature, but capable of brief downpours, occasional lightning strikes and brief gusty winds.
Most areas top out in the upper 80's during the day. North-northeast winds increase to 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours.
Partly cloudy skies continue Wednesday evening and overnight tonight. A slim chance of rain continues, even during the overnight hours.
Lows remain in the middle to upper 60's. North winds continue at 5 to 10 mph, except gusty near any showers that develop.
Rain chances should be a little higher Thursday with daytime highs warming into the middle and upper 80's. North winds continue.
A change in the forecast is possible this weekend that could bring us overnight lows in the 50's Saturday and Sunday. More to come in future posts.
