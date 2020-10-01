Early on during the coronavirus pandemic, officials from Kerr County, the city of Kerrville, Kerrville Independent School District, Schreiner University and Peterson Health came together to demonstrate teamwork and coordination when it came to responding to COVID-19 in the community.
It was a good start. Too bad it didn’t last.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, who has the ultimate authority to decide matters during a local state of emergency, acted alone when he asked the state of Texas to exempt the county from Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate.
Kelly made a decision without consulting those critical community partners. He made the decision with zero input from health
care professionals at Peterson Health or from other leaders within the community.
Mayor Bill Blackburn told The Kerrville Daily Times that the city wasn’t consulted about the decision, and Peterson officials have shared similar feedback. Early on in the pandemic, Blackburn and Kelly were in regular communication, but not on this.
The county judge has significant authority, and many decisions are his alone to make. But that individual responsibility doesn’t require that he proceed alone. He owes it to his constituents — including other key institutions in our community — to consult with others about important actions.
We’ve criticized Kelly and the commissioners court previously on not consulting local public health experts on decisions related to the virus, and this is one that really needed to have the voice of Peterson Health and others, including KISD, which sent a letter to families saying that, despite the judge’s decision, they would be staying with a mask requirement. Schreiner University, which has successfully kept the virus off campus, is also sticking to its plans.
At times over the last six months, Kelly has shown leadership and been a voice of reason on the court about how to navigate the unknowns of the virus and its impact on our community. But masks or no masks, Kelly rushed this decision, and not communicating with other key local leaders is a failure of leadership.
Times of uncertainty and change are when leaders should be compelled to communicate more frequently, not less — to ask questions, research, seek to understand, and then act. These are not times to make decisions in a vacuum or act alone.
And, fortunately, in Kerr County, no one has to. Although opinions may differ on issues, there are open-minded, competent professionals leading almost every key institution in our community who are ready and willing to put their heads together.
All it takes is a simple phone call or two.
Judge Kelly and our commissioners court aren’t required to get anyone else’s opinion before acting, but we think it’s in their and our best interests when they do.
Opinions that differ or are supplementary to our own often are the most helpful, but we have to be willing to entertain them.
Judge Kelly, next time, pick up the phone. We think we’ll all be better for it.
