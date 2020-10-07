FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen, center, reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against SMU, in Houston. In more than 25 years of coaching college football, Houston’s Dana Holgorsen had to deal with only two games canceled before this season. This year alone, he and the Cougars have had five games either canceled or postponed because of the pandemic, pushing their season opener back again and again. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)