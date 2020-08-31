A 62-year-old Kerrville man on the sex offender rolls for a federal child-porn charge was jailed on suspicion of possessing child pornography again.
Guy Brian Sweeney was released from the Kerr County jail on Aug. 29 on a $100,000 bond following his arrest by a sheriff’s deputy on Aug. 28, according to jail records.
This appears to be his first arrest in Kerr County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety sex offender database, Sweeney was put on probation on March 23, 2006, on a charge of violating U.S. Code 11152(A)(2), which makes it a crime to knowingly receive or distribute “any child pornography using any means or facility of interstate or foreign commerce or that has been mailed, or has been shipped or transported in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including by computer."
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Sweeney was convicted of the charge or was allowed a chance to avoid a conviction by serving probation. He was put on 121 months of federal probation, according to the registry.
The details of Sweeney’s current charge were not immediately available, but it appears the deputy accused Sweeney of possessing the material on Aug. 28.
