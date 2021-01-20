The Tivy Antlers traveled to Seguin Tuesday night and defeated the Matadors 66-54 on the road.
Quentin Vega scored 13 points to lead the Antlers in scoring. Caleb Hebert-Dwyer and Caleb Fineske logged double-digits in the Antler victory. Jake Layton, Hugo Castorena, Jaden Frausto, Max Kludt, Seth Hendricks and Jackson Johnston rounded out scoring for Tivy.
Tivy’s next game will be at home Tuesday, Jan. 26 against Buda Johnson with tip off at 6:30 p.m.
