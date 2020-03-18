Comal County made a disaster declaration and reported its first case of coronavirus in the following news release issued today:
A local disaster declaration has been issued for Comal County, which has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19. The
declaration, signed by County Judge Sherman Krause, will remain in effect for seven days, pending action to extend it by Commissioners Court in a special meeting scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The positive case is travel-related; the patient has been self-quarantined since their arrival in the community, and they have had no contact with other local members of the public.
Althoughthe disaster declaration allows the county to issue emergency orders to protect the public health of the community, the county is encouraging residents to follow the guidelines regarding mass gatherings and social distancing published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
