A cold front will sweep across the Hill Country, bringing much cooler weather conditions across the area throughout the weekend.
MUCH COOLER SATURDAY, OCCASIONAL GUSTY WINDS
A mixture of clouds and sunshine will be in the forecast Saturday, and highs are expected to end up in the lower 60s. If clouds hang on longer than expected, a few areas could remain in the 50s for highs.
North winds average 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.
A sprinkle or shower cannot be ruled out, but rain chances push eastward for the most part.
CLOUDS DETERMINE LOW TEMPERATURES
Models can’t decide on sky conditions Saturday night.
Most areas should end up between 40 and 45 degrees for an overnight low — if clouds are around.
Clear skies would result in widespread lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Be prepared for both possibilities.
North winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.
MIXTURE OF SUN AND CLOUDS SUNDAY
Sunday should remains cool with partly cloudy skies in the forecast.
Highs will top out in the middle 60s, and north winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.
A sprinkle or two is possible. Measurable rainfall is not in the forecast.
CHILLY SUNDAY NIGHT
Chilly air remains in place Sunday night with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
PARTLY SUNNY AND NICE MONDAY
Monday looks pleasant with temperatures in the lower 70s for highs.
Partly sunny skies continue.
