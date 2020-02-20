After Chase Pinter buried his third triple to give Schreiner a 20-point lead against Trinity on Thursday, his teammate, Paul Wells, flashed a smile in his direction as they sprinted down the court to play defense.
Wells couldn’t help himself. The senior forward loves whenever Pinter becomes torrid from beyond the arc.
“It gives the offense a real boost and gets you excited to play defense,” Wells said.
Wells, though, was energized for another reason. Thursday was senior night. For the last four years, he had earned a reputation of giving maximum effort in every practice and game. Thursday’s game, though, could have been the last time he would ever play at the Schreiner event center. Pinter made sure it was memorable, dropping a team-high 18 points to propel the Mountaineers past Trinity, 83-76, on senior night. Wells registered a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds) to keep Schreiner’s tournament hopes alive.
According to his coach Marwan Elrakabawy, the Mountaineers (9-15, 7-10) now control their destiny to make the conference tournament, which will be at Schreiner on Feb. 28. If the Mountaineers can once again defeat Trinity on Saturday, they will have a chance to win a conference title on their home court.
The outcome of Thursday’s contest was never really in doubt. The Mountaineers built a 10-point lead at halftime and began the second half with a 11-1 run to extend the lead to 57-37. The Tigers scored a couple of garbage buckets in the final two minutes to trim the deficit to single digits.
Schreiner continued to torment the Tigers from the 3-point line, burying 10 triples.
“We knew how important that game was — not just for the seniors but for conference play,” Wells said. “Our coach always preaches: Touch the paint first, make the defense collapse, get it out to one of our shooters and let them hit it.”
The Mountaineers also wreaked havoc on the defensive end, forcing 16 turnovers, 8 steals and holding Trinity to 35 percent shooting from the field.
“We got a couple of steals, and
that really disrupted their sets,” Elrakabawy said. “That’s just guys making plays.”
The Mountaineers will have to make some more plays on Saturday. In fact, they will likely have to give another great performance if they want to seal a berth in the conference tournament. The Tigers shot 21 percent (5-of-23) from the perimeter on Thursday. They probably won’t shoot as poorly on their home court.
But before the Mountaineers turned their attention to Saturday’s game, they were going to celebrate a victory on senior night — their shouts ringing through the halls of the Schreiner Event Center.
“I’m very excited to play with these fellow guys and the previous guys,” Wells said. “Schreiner means a lot to me. I have been here for four years and I love playing here.”
Schreiner Women fall to Trinity
The Schreiner women struggled taking care of the basketball on Thursday, committing 38 turnovers in a 87-52 loss to No. 13 Trinity on Thursday night.
The Tigers relied on a full-court trap to build a 44-24 lead. They cruised to a victory from that point.
Gabby Ivarra led the Lady Mountaineers (12-12, 10-7) with 11 points. Yasmine Arogunjo chipped in 9 points. Schreiner will play a rematch at Trinity on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.