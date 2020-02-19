When it comes to raising money for the Kerr County Sheriff’s race Carol Twiss leads — by far.
Two candidates, however, failed to properly file their campaign finance reports on Feb. 3 — leaving only Twiss, Larry Leitha and Mitch Lambdin with an accurate look at how much money has been raised during the most recent cycle for the Republican nomination for Kerr County Sheriff.
Twiss, a captain with the department, has raised $11,965 in cash, with another $5,063 in non-cash donations — or in-kind services — through the course of her campaign over the last year. In her Feb. 3 filing, Twiss had $3,604 cash on hand. Twiss has been successful at leveraging in-kind donations more than all other candidates combined.
Twiss spent more than $5,000 through February, but had raised just $1,350. She took in $9,565 in the months before her Jan. 15 filing. Most of Twiss’ expenses have been advertising, including spending with local newspapers.
The campaigns of Elias Garcia and Tommy Eddie Hill had not filed their reports by Feb. 3 with the Kerr County Clerk. The state mandates that finance filings must be made 30 days ahead of the primary election, and again eight days before.
Lambdin, a retired sergeant from the Los Angeles Police Department, has raised $6,795 dollars, including the largest contribution from any person in the campaign — a $3,000 donation from John Windlinger of Kerrville.
With his Feb. 3 filing, Lambdin had $2,955 on hand for the campaign.
The campaign of Leitha, a retired special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety, had no cash on hand as of Feb. 3. From Jan. 1 to Jan. 23, his campaign received $2,333.20 and spent $3,992.13. In total, Leitha has raised $6,603
Garcia, currently a sergeant with the sheriff’s department, has raised $7,785, including a $1,000 donation from Kenneth Cailloux. Hill, a career law enforcement officer and deputy, has raised $2,210, but has also contributed about $1,500 of his own money into the race.
Garcia and Hill were all required to file their campaign finance reports by Feb. 3, according to the state’s ethics commission.
Libertarian candidate Warren Funk loaned his campaign $750 and was the only contribution noted in his filing. Funk disclosed numerous small holdings in corporate stock related to his personal income. Since Funk is a Libertarian candidate, he doesn’t have to compete in the primary and will instead face the winner of the Republican primary — along with any runoff — in the November general election.
Twiss’ biggest contributions have come from companies called Andiamo Builders LLC and Andiamo Services in Boerne. Both entities gave the campaign $2,000 each on July 31, 2019.
Hill said not filing his last set of reports was an oversight, as he thought the deadline was later.
“This was clearly my mistake for assuming instead of going by the book,” Hill said in an electronic communication.
Garcia was not available for comment.
When asked how candidates may become aware of filing deadlines, Jackie Dowdy, county clerk, noted there is a link to the relevant information on the county’s website entitled “Texas Ethics Commission filing deadlines for March 3, 2020 primary election.”
“I’m not the ethics police, but I am the filing authority,” Dowd said, adding that it’s the responsibility of all candidates to comply with the Texas Election Code.
