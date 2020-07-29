The mayor of Kerrville and other local officials will give residents an update Thursday morning about local efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 Community Update will start at 11 a.m. Thursday and be available to view live on the city's broadcast channel — Spectrum Channel 2 — or on the city’s Live Stream at https://kerrvilletx.gov/1328/Kerrville-City-Channel.
