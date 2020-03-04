Lila Zane Fox Services pending Mar 4, 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Updated 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNCTION — Services for Lila Zane Fox, 89, of Junction, who died Monday, March 2, 2020, at her residence, are pending at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Hill Country Culture - March 2020 Hill Country Culture - March 2020 Upcoming Events Mar 4 A Course in Miracles Wed, Mar 4, 2020 CST Mar 4 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Mar 4, 2020 CST Mar 10 Grief Support Group Tue, Mar 10, 2020 Mar 11 A Course in Miracles Wed, Mar 11, 2020 CDT Mar 11 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Mar 11, 2020 CDT TRENDING NOW Kerrville family looks for bone marrow match BREAKING: Garcia wins primary with late surge, headed to runoff for sheriff Breaking: Leitha holds lead, Garcia surges in election-day votes Man accused of brandishing knife at his roommate in Kerrville sober home Sharon Lou Marino Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll When it comes to organ, blood to marrow donation how important is that to you? Last week, Kerrville turned out to support a young woman in need of a bone marrow transplant and that got us thinking about the importance of donation. Where do you stand? You voted: I am listed as an organ donor, I do donate blood I'm not an organ donor, but do donate blood I'm not interested I've not signed up for it, but would consider it Vote View Results Back
