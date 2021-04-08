A dry line will cross the area during the day, Thursday.
This boundary will bring dry air from West Texas across the Hill Country.
High temperatures should soar into the lower and middle 90's Thursday afternoon.
Winds become southwest at 10 to 20 mph.
Humidity levels drop to between 10 and 20 percent during the afternoon hours.
Most models show daytime highs between 90 and 94 degrees.
Friday should be even hotter with highs between 94 and 98 degrees locally.
