A 20-year-old former Tivy wide receiver and one-time good Samaritan was fined $2,500 and ordered to complete 250 hours of community service after he admitted to an illicit sexual encounter.
The defendant, Austin Joseph Willson, was sentenced during an Oct. 22 hearing with Judge Albert D. Pattillo III. Pursuant to a plea deal between defense attorney Richard Ellison and the office of 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke, Pattillo gave Willson a chance to avoid a felony conviction. Willson, who lives in Kerrville, must complete five years of probation, pay the fine and complete the community service, or be convicted and potentially face jail time.
Willson was originally indicted on three counts of sexual assault of a child, punishable by as much as 20 years in prison, but pursuant to the deal, Willson pleaded guilty to a lesser offense: injury to a child, which usually is punishable by as many as two years in state jail, although some crimes under the same statute, Penal Code 22.04, allow for longer sentences.
Willson’s other two charges of child sexual assault were dismissed, pursuant to the plea agreement. These two charges involved allegations that Willson and the girl, a teen younger than 17, also had oral sex during the same Nov. 10, 2019, encounter that involved the alleged intercourse.
Because Willson received deferred adjudication on the lesser charge, he is not a registered sex offender. If he had pleaded guilty to the original charge, he’d be put on the sex offender rolls for life, as indicated by an online Texas Department of Public Safety factsheet.
The circumstances of the case warranted the reduced charge, Ellison indicated.
“It was a consensual encounter that the girl initiated,” Ellison said in an Oct. 28 email.
In 2017, Willson acted to help rescue a woman who’d had a seizure while driving. The woman had lost control of her vehicle, which initially ended up in the lawn of a home on Golf Avenue before her convulsions apparently caused the vehicle to move again and collide with a barrier partially in oncoming traffic. Willson acted to call 911 and direct traffic before first responders arrived.
According to his Facebook page, Willson is in the U.S. Army and is a local roofing contractor.
