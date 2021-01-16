The Tivy Antlers dominated the boards and played tough basketball in a gritty 79-37 district win over Hays Lehman Friday night.
Tivy avenged a 43-41 loss Dec. 8 to Lehman.
You might say that the Tivy Antlers were playing with a chip on their shoulder.
“We needed this win,” Tivy coach Joe Davis said. “We’ve been so close, and we are starting to gel.”
Tivy led the game from start to finish after building a quick 8-2 lead in the first three minutes.
Caleb Fineske scored two quick baskets to open the game for the Antlers. Jackson Johnston hit a bucket to extend the lead to 6-0. Caleb Hebert-Dwyer was fouled and connected on two charity baskets on the next possession.
With 4:51 left in the first quarter, Fineske scored on a put back to send Tivy on top, 10-2.
That’s when Jaden Frausto drained the first three of the night to give the Antlers a 13-5 lead.
Pardon the cliche, but it was raining threes for both teams, as they exchanged shots from downtown.
Frausto and Hebert-Dwyer hit back-to-back threes to put Tivy on top, 18-12.
Johnston scored on a put back, and Hebert-Dwyer delivered two nice buckets with a soft touch. Tivy led after the first quarter, 24-15.
In the second quarter, Fineske and Hebert-Dwyer exchanged baskets for Tivy, and Johnston hit several nice buckets to extend the lead to 34-22 with less than two minutes to play in the half.
Jake Layton made an impressive 3-point shot with less than a minute left.
Frustration began to show for Lehman when Demetrius Davis shoved Hebert-Dwyer after a foul had been called. Davis had to be restrained on the court by the coaches, and it took some time to escort him off the court. Davis was disqualified, and Lehman was assessed a double-technical.
Davis had scored 8 points for the Lobos until he was escorted off the court.
Hebert-Dwyer hit all four free throws, and Johnston followed it up with a bucket of his own. Tivy went into the locker room with a 46-24 lead.
With Davis out of the ball game, Lehman only scored 10 points in the third quarter and 3 points in the fourth. Tivy went on to defeat the Lobos, 79-37.
Hebert-Dwyer finished the night with 26 points, and Jackson Johnston added 17 points for Tivy. Frausto scored 15 points, and Fineske recorded double digits by racking up 10 points.
“This is evidence of team unity,” Davis said. “You can see the enthusiasm for each other.”
Davis avoided saying that his team was playing with a chip on their shoulder, but he mentioned, “They have taken practice to another level.”
"We have stayed the course and believed in doing things the right way," Coach Davis said. "We've been true to each other and it's given us a chance to be successful as a team."
In addition to the varsity win, Tivy’s JV team won 62-26, and the freshman team won 58-57.
“This was a good program win,” Davis concluded.
