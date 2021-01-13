Davis Clifton scored the lone goal for the OLH boys soccer team Tuesday as they dropped a close contest to San Marcos Academy 2-1.
Despite the loss, Chase Bailey had four shots on goal.
Stefano Sirianni played exceptionally well on defense with a total of 12 saves during the match.
Stephen Grocki had one shot on goal and Clifton added four shots on goal in addition to his goal scored.
Diego Garcia had five saves for the Hawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.