The Hawks Nest couldn’t be any louder than it was Friday night.
Our Lady of the Hills built a 17-point lead in the second quarter before suffering a heartbreaking 87-83 loss to New Braunfels Christian in overtime.
New Braunfels Christian travels well and the gym was socially distanced, but full of fans supporting both teams.
The first half was all about Sam Ibarra who knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 13 of his team high 27 points in the first half.
OLH led 32-15 with 2:00 left in the first half.
New Braunfels Christian went on a 10-2 run to close out the first half.
OLH led 34-25 at the break.
Both teams traded buckets in the third quarter and Chandler Harris nailed a triple at the end of the third to put OLH on top 58-46.
The fourth quarter was absolutely devastating as Ibarra and Daniel Schultz fouled out late in the game.
Hayden Holcombe went on a vicious scoring spree and scored 17 points in the final quarter including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force a 75-75 tie at the end of regulation.
With the Hawks down two players, they were outscored 12-8 losing the game in overtime.
Holcombe ended up scoring a ridiculous 41 points for New Braunfels Christian as they rallied to win the game.
For the Hawks, the loss was almost impossible to believe and it stung for a long time after the game concluded.
“It hurts to lose on your home court like that,” Coach Chris Ramirez said after the game. “We did answer the call with runs at times.”
Ramirez was proud of the fight his team demonstrated throughout the game.
“We went blow-for-blow,” Ramirez emphasized. “Ibarra carried us in the first half. In the end, it was just tough.”
UP NEXT
OLH won’t have time to focus on the loss very long.
They face a tough San Antonio Keystone squad on the road Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
