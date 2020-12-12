Daniel Schultz scored 12 points and Sam Ibarra knocked down three three pointers, but it wasn’t enough as OLH lost to San Antonio Lutheran 51-49 Friday on the road.
Mason Knowles scored 26 points to lead all scorers for San Antonio Lutheran.
For the Hawks, Ibarra and Cade Crawley scored 10 points behind 12 from Schultz.
