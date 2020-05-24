Even during the coronavirus pandemic, the mission of Kerrville Pets Alive has not slowed — if anything it has gotten even busier.
Karen Guerriero, the president of the fledgling group that was started late last year, was a guest on KDT Live — a streaming webcast on The Kerrville Daily Times’ Facebook page — to discuss the needs of the organization, which is working closely with Kerr County to determine a future for animal adoptions.
“It’s going to take a lot of people to step up and make this happen,” Guerriero said during the interview on Wednesday morning.
Making it happen is shoring up the adoption services that the county wants to vacate. The coronavirus pandemic’s toll on the county’s budget could see further cuts to the Kerr County Animal Services. Late last year, under the cover of an executive session, the Kerr County Commissioners Court moved to end adoptions — enraging many who support animal services.
Instead, the county moved to KCAS into a more focused effort around public safety — citing a need for better rabies control. At the same time the Commissioners Court, along with Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, were putting their hopes at solving the adoption services into the hands of a nonprofit group. That’s when KPA was born.
Based on similar organizations around the country, including in Austin, KPA quickly formed a board of directors and found some key donations to scale up the organization. The group’s focus right now is on education and raising funds to augment a trailer to help facilitate adoptions of dogs and cats.
This is not just an animal welfare issue, as Kerrville grows it’s a health and safety issue,’’ Guerriero said.
The fundraiser now is to get the group’s trailer wrapped with new graphics that will make it inviting, while raising awareness about the group’s mission to get as many stray and abandoned animals adopted. Right now they have a simple goal of raising $2,500, but that will be matched by an anonymous donor to the group.
“If you’re interested in animal welfare, if you’re interested in getting a pet, if you’re interested in your children learning about animals,” Guerriero said about reasons for joining the group.
