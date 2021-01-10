TXDOT is reporting ice and snow on roadways mainly north and west of Kerrville.
As of 1 p.m. Sunday, GRAY locations in the image provided shows ice and snow accumulations north of Junction with roadways becoming hazardous across the Central and Northern Hill Country Sunday afternoon.
Icy roadways extend well to the north across most of North, Central and West Texas.
Road conditions may worsen across the Hill Country tonight as temperatures drop below freezing.
