TX DOT road condition map

Gray spots indicate where travel issues have been observed due to ice and snow accumulations as of 1 p.m. Sunday

 TXDOT - DriveTexas.org

TXDOT is reporting ice and snow on roadways mainly north and west of Kerrville.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, GRAY locations in the image provided shows ice and snow accumulations north of Junction with roadways becoming hazardous across the Central and Northern Hill Country Sunday afternoon.

Icy roadways extend well to the north across most of North, Central and West Texas.  

Road conditions may worsen across the Hill Country tonight as temperatures drop below freezing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.