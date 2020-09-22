A Kerrville woman was jailed on suspicion of possessing two felony-level drugs and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
A KPD officer arrested Kayla Ann Coder on Sept. 15 and accused her of possessing, in addition to less than 2 ounces of marijuana — a misdemeanor — less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin; and less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 2, which includes dozens of drugs such as peyote, ibogaine, PCP, DMT, and forms of THC. Each of the two felony charges is punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine under state law.
Coder, born in 1992, was released on Sept. 15 on bonds totaling $9,000, according to jail records. This appears to be her first arrest in Kerr County.
