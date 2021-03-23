The Kerr County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the use of the courthouse grounds for a 2021 Memorial Day ceremony similar to last year’s event.
The ceremony will be held 10-11 a.m. May 31, according to information presented to the court by Jennifer Sanchez of the Kerr County Veterans Service Office. Sanchez, a U.S. Air Force veteran, told the court that the 100 chairs at the service would be spaced apart at an appropriate distance to help prevent COVID-19 infections. Sanchez said the event could be recorded depending on what the court decides; this decision wasn’t made that morning.
More details about the ceremony will be released when finalized.
