Our Lady of the Hills took advantage of a beautiful day and defeated Round Rock Christian, 9-3, Friday afternoon.
Luke Martinez scored three runs after hitting a single, double and a triple during the game. He went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Hawks.
Marcos Garza scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning to put the Hawks in front, 1-0.
Martinez scored his first run in the third inning after getting on base with a single.
Kolten Kitchens was left stranded on third base after hitting a single in the bottom of the third.
The Hawks extended their lead to 2-0 after three innings. Seven of the nine runs came in the fifth and sixth innings.
Martinez started the bottom of the fifth with a triple to get on base.
Kitchens hit a double, scoring Martinez from third.
Evan Houdeshell and Cade Crawley accounted for two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to put OLH on top, 6-3.
In the final inning of play, Martinez would hit a double to get on base.
Houdeshell was walked after Kitchens was thrown out at first.
Crawley got on first with a base on balls next, and Garza hit a double, scoring Houdeshell and Crawley. Houdeshell was credited with the win for the Hawks. He struck out 12 batters in five innings of pitching on the mound.
Kitchens came in to finish the game off with a total of five strikeouts for the Hawks.
