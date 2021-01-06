The City of Kerrville has announced applications are available for people interested in running for city council in May.
Places one and two are up for grabs on the council this year, and the deadline to submit applications to be on the ballot is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. The city election is May 1.
Currently, Gary Cochrane holds place one, and Kim Clarkson is in place two.
Application packets are available in the city secretary’s office at Kerrville City Hall, 701 Main St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The first day for filing an application is Wednesday, Jan. 13. Applicants must pay a $100 filing fee, unless they submit a petition that includes the signatures of at least 100 qualified and registered voters of the city.
The office of city councilmember is an unpaid position, and candidates assume office without party or partisan mark or designation.
For more information, call the city secretary’s office at 830-258-1118.
