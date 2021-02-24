The Harper Ladyhorns will meet San Saba in the Regional Quarter Finals Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.
The game will be played at Liberty Hill High School in a neutral site matchup.
The Harper Longhorn Athletic Booster Club announced that tickets can be purchased online at the link included below.
https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2439369/harper-visitorsvs-san-saba-varsity-girls-basketball-liberty-hill-liberty-hill-high-school-girls-basketball?fbclid=IwAR2mSy_RiQY43Nd0ISWIWh0Tw2r6nIhS7swT2T_3z7E6HZBtI27EMtM3tek
Good luck to the Harper Ladyhorns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.