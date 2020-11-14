The world has seemingly gone crazy lately, with all the violence, political turmoil and the Covid pandemic.
I have no answers, but one thing I have come to realize is that there is not much respect for life.
I once worked for a woman who would say that ‘abortion gets rid of the undesirables’. So taking millions of people’s lives away, before their lives have even begun is somehow ok? How did this woman get into the position of deciding who was ‘undesirable’ anyhow?
We euthanize millions of dogs and cats every year in the US because people are too irresponsible to sterilize their pets. Oh well, they are ‘just’ animals, right?
How about DUI? Is there a better way to demonstrate that you do not respect others’ lives than driving around intoxicated?
Not only do people not respect others’ lives, they do not even respect their own—the many cases of drug/alcohol addiction will support that.
As I watch the craziness in the world increase, I just shake my head, knowing it would not be like this if respect for life was more prevalent.
Cynthia McBride, Center Point
