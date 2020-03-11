Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, admitted on Twitter that they have contracted coronavirus during a visit to Australia.
The 63-year-old Oscar-winner said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”
“Not much more to it than a one-day-a-time approach, no?” added Hanks.
Hanks had been in Australia shooting an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film is currently slated for release in October 2021.
Hanks and Wilson, 63, were married in 1988. In 2013, Hanks disclosed that he has type 2 diabetes.
Hanks also posted his message on social media with an image of a surgical glove in a garbage can. He signed off saying: "Take care of yourselves!”
March 12, 2020
