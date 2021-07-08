FREDERICKSBURG — The Fredericksburg Theater Academy production of “Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr.” will open Thursday, July 15, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, in Fredericksburg.
Tickets may be purchased by calling the Fredericksburg Theater Company box office at 888-669-7114.
For the ninth year in a row, the FTA youth production will be part of FTC’s main stage season, and Executive Director Steve Reily promises the theater will turn out a stellar production.
“We are excited to have the youth theater as part of our 25th season,” Reily said. “Audiences can expect to see the same high-quality in this production that you see in all of FTC’s shows. We will spare no creative expense. The sets, costumes, lighting and sound will all be of the standard you are accustomed to seeing.”
The musical is a junior version of the Broadway hit that was based on the classic animated film.
The story takes place in a provincial town and tells the story of Belle, a young woman, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.
CAST AND CREW
Cast in the production is Makenzy Beucler as Narrator 1, Alex Pyle as Narrator 2, Faith Lindner as Belle, Joshua Matthews as Maurice, Jaden Vidaurri as The Beast/Adult Prince, Eli Quay as Gaston, Jaren Quay as Lefou, Tess Kothmann as Silly Girl 1, Madeline Jones as Silly Girl 2, Ryli Brown as Silly Girl 3, Ryder Buckalew as Lumiere, Harper Money as Cogsworth, Adriana Olivares as Mrs. Potts, Maia Ybarra as Babette, Cassidy Kothmann as Madame De La Grand Bouche, Ian Kasukonis as Chip, Kairi Pyle as The Beggar/Enchantress, Casey Johnson as The Young Prince/Beast Body Double and Vivian Melton as Madame D’Arque.
Cast in the Villager Ensemble are Makenzy Beucler, Ryli Brown, Madeline Jones, Kenley Kiehne, Tess Kothmann, Joshua Matthews, Vivian Melton, Alex Pyle, Eli Quay, Jaren Quay and Ruby Scott
Cast in the Enchanted Object/Human Servant Ensemble are Ellie Crouse, Zoey Garban, Casey Johnson, Lillian Lemaster, Beverly Medley, Ella Money, Kairi Pyle, Hope Thompson, Jessa Thompson and Clementine Whitaker.
Playing the roles of Napkin Girls/Wolves are Gemma Kasukonis, Kate Matthews and Sarah Medley.
FTC Technical Director Addison Powers will direct and choregraph the production. Really and Guest Artist Tyson Zinsmeyer will execute the scenic design. Sarah Spillman serves as musical director.
Staff member Courtney LeFan will serve as stage manager, and FTC Technical Director Daniel Melton will design the lighting. FTC Costume Shop Manager Chasity Trajcheski will serve as costume designer.
THE DETAILS
Performances of “Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr.” will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, July 15-16; 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18.
Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children 17 and younger.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 888-669-7114 during box office hours.
For more info or directions, visit at www.fredericksburgtheater.org.
