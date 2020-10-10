Tivy volleyball coach Stephanie Coates knows that the next 10 days will test her team like no other, and that's why she was grateful that her team took care of business on Saturday in an efficient win over visiting Hays Johnson, 3-0.
The Antlers pounded out 10 service aces, hit .412 on the day (33-of-80) and limited the Jaguars to a .164 hitting day thanks to 70 digs.
Tivy won the sets 25-14, 25-14 and 25-13.
"We are getting into that point of the season where we can start running some reps," said Coates, adding that the offense is starting to be able to run some plays with regularity.
Junior Ally Scheidle had 15 kills to lead the Antlers. She was superb offensively by hitting .576 in the match. Scheidle had 10 digs, four aces and seven setting assists. When she was wasn't putting the ball down with velocity, she was sliding off-speed dinks past the Jaguars.
Freshman Taylor Kubachak had four kills and Kierson Jalowy had six. Senior setter Neva Henderson had 11 assists — most to Scheidle.
Senior middle blocker Hailey Davis four blocks and four kills for the Antlers. Libero Tyler Elkins had 21 digs and four aces.
Now comes the hard part for the Antlers when they travel Tuesday to visit unbeaten New Braunfels Canyon, which is ranked in the top five in the state in the 5A. That match is followed by a matchup at home on Friday against Boerne Champion. The following week, the Antlers face Dripping Springs and Alamo Heights, which has already beaten Tivy once this season.
