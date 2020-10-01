The Kerrville Farmer's Market will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday at the Schreiner Mansion adjacent to the Butt-Holdsworth Library, 505 Water St.
This will be the first Farmer's Market since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March. The market will be held on the first Friday of each month.
Approximately 20 vendors are expected to sell their goods at the market, said Kayte Graham, who operates the market. The market's popular curbside service held at Pint and Plow Brewery will continue.
