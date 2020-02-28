A mobile home burned down on Country Lane this week, but no one was harmed.
Ingram Volunteer Fire Chief Ray Lynch said 12 firefighters in four vehicles responded about 1:40 p.m. Thursday and found the home, along with a garage or shed, fully engulfed.
“We had it out about 5 p.m.” Lynch said.
The home was a total loss, but no one was inside when the fire destroyed the home. Lynch wasn’t sure how many people lived there, but he said a man had moved there recently. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
The sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the Kerrville fire marshal, is investigating the incident, Lynch said
Twenty gallons of fire suppression foam and 12,400 gallons of water were used in fighting the blaze, Lynch said.
