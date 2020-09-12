Why has Trump said that our service members, veterans and our fallen heroes are “losers and suckers?” My brothers, my brother-in-law and my grandson were or are in the military. They are patriotic and brave.
The very idea of him speaking this way is simply horrible.
Why is Trump destroying America’s post office? Why is Trump working to destroy Social Security? Why is Trump working to destroy Medicare? Why is Trump still in court trying to destroy the Affordable Care Act, and cut millions of Americans out of insurance that they are paying for? Why is Trump still holding over 5,000 in his concentration camps? Why did Trump authorize shooting bears while they sleep in their dens? Why is he making it ok to spill methane, a greenhouse gas that is 86 times worse than CO2? Why is Trump doing next to nothing to prevent the coronavirus from killing Americans?
Why is Trump claiming that the election in November is fraudulent? It hasn’t even happened!
Could it be that he is evil? Could it be that he is making money under the table?
Could it be that he is power hungry and will do anything to maintain power?
Could it be that he is destroying everything good about our country, and our democracy? He has been promoting violence by his supporters from the beginning, is he trying to start a civil war, it certainly looks that way. Is he a sane man?
Dorothy Brundrett, Kerrville
