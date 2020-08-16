KANSAS CITY — President Trump’s top coronavirus adviser used a visit to Kansas to urge people to wear masks regardless of where they live.
“What’s really important for every Kansan to understand is that this epidemic that we have been seeing this summer is both urban and rural,” Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force said Saturday. “So we are really asking all communities, whether you are urban or rural communities, to really wear a mask inside, outside, every day.”
She also stressed that people should socially distance and not have gatherings while in Kansas City, Kansas, for a meeting with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, as well as community and state health officials at KU Medical Center, The Kansas City Star reports.
“You can’t tell who’s infected,” Birx said. “Much of the spread is asymptomatic. I know we all want to believe that our family members cannot be positive. They are.”
Birx said when communities start seeing a rise in positive cases, leaders need to close the bars, restrict indoor dining, decrease social gatherings and ensure there’s a mask mandate.
“We have been doing that across the South and we’ve seen a dramatic decrease in cases where the population has followed those guidelines,” she said.
DEATH TOLL RISES IN TEXAS
The death toll in Texas from the coronavirus inched nearer to 10,000 on Saturday, with 238 deaths bringing the total to 9,840. The Texas Department of State Health Services said the number of reported cases increased by 8,245 to 528,838. Health officials said Saturday that 6,481 people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, were hospitalized. The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing since peaking in July at 10,893, and the number of newly reported cases is shrinking. But the virus is still spreading geographically.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Sunday that doctors at Parkland Hospital in Dallas reported the first baby in the U.S. known to have contracted the coronavirus while in the womb.
Baby Alexa Figueroa tested positive for COVID-19 less than 24 hours after being delivered six weeks early by mother Wendy Figueroa on May 2, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.
Doctors delivered the baby prematurely after Wendy Figueroa tested positive when she was 34 weeks pregnant.
"We immediately separated baby from mother. Mom was wearing a mask during delivery to reduce transmission," said Dr. Mamarambath Jaleel, who runs the Parkland Neonatal ICU, told WFAA.
After baby Alexa tested positive, doctors tested the placenta, which also came back positive.
"Having the testing positive of the placenta, the most likely explanation was the transmission of infection was when the baby was in the mother's womb," Dr. Jaleel said.
A day or two later, Alexa developed a fever and required supplemental oxygen, Jaleel told WFAA. According to Jaleel, 128 pregnant women at Parkland have tested positive for COVID-19. Six of the babies later tested positive, but only Alexa got sick, Jaleel said.
Wendy Figueroa was unable to hold Alexa for three weeks after giving birth.
"I could not see my daughter. They took her from me. I could only see her from far away. I could not hold her. I cried," Figueroa told WFAA. She cried for 20 consecutive days waiting to hold Alexa for the first time. While she waited, Parkland officials set up an iPad on Alexa's incubator during the day so that Wendy could watch her daughter.
"When I held my daughter for the first time at that moment nothing else mattered," Figueroa said.
Both mom and daughter eventually recovered from the coronavirus.
Transmission between mother and baby is rare, Parkland Health & Hospital System OB/GYN Dr. Wilmer Moreno told KXAS-TV.
An article about the case was published in The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal on July 10.
UNIVERSITY RETURN
The Dallas Morning News profiles the return to universities and fewer than 200 students were on campus at Southern Methodist University this July as athletes returned for practice and the school held its first run at operating in-person classes during a pandemic.
That gave officials a chance to see what would work and what wouldn't as SMU and other colleges across the country prepared to open back up for the fall semester with the new coronavirus still a threat to communities.
Students showed up to classes with masks _ as frequent signage reminded them to do. Administrators got a feel for what kind of distancing setups and cleaning protocols work best for dorms, classrooms and other common spaces. Operation teams adjusted ventilation systems to keep fresh air flowing.
But even so, SMU reported 37 cases of COVID-19 last month that involved students, staff or contractors who had connections to the university. By comparison, the University of Texas at Arlington _ which did not have in-person lessons during the summer _ reported seven confirmed cases.
It's hard to know which individuals may be carrying the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 when they arrive on campuses. But colleges face particular challenges as many young adults seek experiences that would traditionally include sports, Greek parties and a flurry of socializing activities. Universities are eager to provide as much normalcy as possible to not only keep students on track toward graduation but to stave off financial catastrophe.
Some worry that officials aren't going far enough to protect students and employees as the great "experiment" of school in the time of coronavirus begins on Monday when some universities kick off the semester. They want more widespread testing _ including of those not showing symptoms _ expanded notifications of possible exposure and protocols that would close down campus spaces where an infected person has been to allow for deeper cleanings.
For their part, college leaders say they are following federal health recommendations and have launched plans that include limiting campus activities, conducting contact tracing, reconfiguring spaces and training staff on enhanced cleaning and safety measures. And they've also planned for isolating students when the inevitable presence of the coronavirus hits campuses. Some universities, for example, have entire dorms set aside for quarantine needs.
Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas County's health department director, has been working with local schools for months on how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. But the "x factor" is implementation in real-world settings.
"We can have all these plans, but what it will be like in the real world is important," he said. "That's the bottom line: How is this going to impact our community?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.