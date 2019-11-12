It's still below freezing in Kerrville, with some ice visible on the pavement.
The National Weather Service is warning people that these subfreezing temperatures could allow for lingering icy conditions, especially over elevated surfaces such as bridges.
Cold nighttime temperatures will continue into Wednesday morning, according to the Hazardous Weather Outlook. The outlook was issued by the NWS for an area that includes the counties of Kerr, Bandera, Gillespie and Kendall, among others.
In Kerrville, temperatures are expected to be no more than 44 degrees today, with a north wind of 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph, according to the NWS.
