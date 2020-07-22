Elizabeth Loyce (Betty) Beaver
February 1937 - July 2020
Betty Beaver was born on February 6th, 1937 and passed away on July 21, 2020 at Brookdale Nursing Home.
She was born in Coke County, Texas, to Buster and Vera (New) Burson. She was the oldest of four children.
Betty graduated from Robert Lee High School in 1955 and then from San Angelo Junior College in 1957. Upon graduating, she married Warren Beaver of Bronte, Texas. They lived in Bronte, Waxahachie, Kerrville, San Juan and then moved back to Kerrville in 1994.
She spent many years working as a bookkeeper. She was very active in her church, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, and as church secretary.
She is survived by daughter, Theresa (Dennis) Laughlin; granddaughters, Jennifer, Tasha and Jacie; two sons, Marty and Greg; brothers, Bub (Carol) Burson and Jerry Burson; one brother-in-law, James Robertson; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren Beaver; and sister, Nell Robertson.
We want to thank the wonderful staff of Brookdale and Peterson Hospice.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Services will be held at 10 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Mac McCoy officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 PM at Fairview Cemetery in Bronte next to her husband.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.