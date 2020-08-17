Usually this day is exciting. A new beginning, marked with a photo, the reluctant teenager and her younger sister. But not today.
Today, was back to school in my house for my daughters at Our Lady of the Hills College Prep and Notre Dame Catholic School. This was my daughter’s first day of her junior year of high school. There wasn’t a milestone photo to be taken. Everything seemed to be continued from where we left off in the
We decided on virtual school for my junior and my younger daughter will spend sixth grade by splitting between in-class instruction and a virtual learning environment.
When virtual schooling started in the spring we didn’t foresee it continuing into the new school year. As the months wore on it became apparent through a series of slightly frantic yet informative emails that things would be changing. We had to make a choice. The administration and teachers have been working diligently this summer to accommodate everyone’s choice while providing the same excellent level of curriculum.
However, every parent is different in what they want for their children, and I asked some fellow moms how they would be handling the school year.
“We have chosen virtual school,” said fellow Notre Dame parent Staci Grocki. “Primary concern is the ill effects of the masks for kiddos, not that ND wouldn’t provide a safe environment. They have done everything they can and more to keep the kiddos safe.”
On the other end of the spectrum, my friend Shelley Blaker said her daughter is used to masks, and is ready to head to sixth grade at B.T. Wilson School in the Kerrville Independent School District, which opens on Aug. 24.
“Danica is excited to be going back to school on campus,” Baker told me. “She doesn’t seem to be too worried about COVID at this time. She has been used to wearing her face mask, using hand sanitizer, and hand washing. It truly has all become habit and easy to adjust to. She has been back at cheer and dance now for about six weeks using the same protocols. She wears her mask and uses hand sanitizer while there. She’s happy to be around people. She’s a social kid and loves to interact with others.”
And then there are those who have a wide range of emotions about sending their children back to school. Adria Ramirez Whelan has three children — two had their first day at Notre Dame, while the oldest child is at B.T. Wilson.
“Emotions about school have definitely been high,” Ramirez Whelan said. “We made a decision for in person because I feel it was best for my family, my children need the social interaction. I feel the schools are making the best possible changes needed to accommodate the kids returning. I feel we have to keep moving forward and not live in fear.
“My kids have been anxious to start with masks and changes in place. I think after the first week, we will be just fine. They did awesome on virtual school once we got the hang of it last year.
“Notre Dame has been great, they are on top of all the necessary changes to keep the teachers and children safe. We are so happy to be back, they have been patient and thorough, and they have also helped keep my little one’s fear calmed. Juliana’s first grade teacher, Mrs.Teresa Caronna even called us to make sure she was handling it all ok.”
Our first day had some glitches early on, but for now the kids seem to be taking it completely in stride as the adults fret.
“It’s really no big deal at all,” one of my daughters classmates said.
At OLH some classes will take advantage of our gorgeous weather throughout the fall to have some classes outside.
That does sound nice!
Still it’s hard to imagine what our kids are going through.
I adored 11th grade — the loud busy hallways, being with our squad, jumping from one group to another for quick visits.
This new way doesn’t sound like fun at all.
Hopefully, it will be over quickly.
Mia Church is a Kerrville-based writer and photographer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.