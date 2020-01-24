Sydney Williams scored 16 points and guard Zahra Cross scored 14 to lead Schreiner University women’s basketball team to a 74-62 victory over Southwestern University on Friday night.
The victory was the Mountaineers second consecutive and put the women’s team at 5-4 in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play and 7-8 overall. After losing their first five games, The Mountaineers have won seven of their last 10 games as they head into the stretch run of conference play.
Williams was 7-of-15 shooting on the night and had five rebounds. Schreiner’s strength came from a whole host of players, including Josline Hernandez, who added 11 points. Yasmine Arogunjo came off the bench to score 11 points.
The Mountaineers outrebounded the Pirates 51-36 and Gabby Ivarra led Schreiner with 12 rebounds.
