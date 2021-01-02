The Tivy Antlers got off to a slow start on the road as Boerne Champion defeated the Antlers 64-45 Saturday afternoon in Boerne.
Champion came into the matchup with an 11-1 record and ranked #19 in the latest Class 5A UIL Boys poll.
The Chargers jumped to a 17-3 lead after one quarter.
Caleb Fineske hit a bucket and Caleb Hebert-Dwyer hit a free throw for the first of his team high 16 points in the first stanza.
Tivy came out stronger in the second period and scored 15 points thanks to 7 points by Hebert-Dwyer and three points by Jackson Johnston.
Champion led at the break 41-18.
Tivy outscored Champion 27-23 in the second half as Hebert-Dwyer hit a couple of treys and Fineske added seven points.
Max Kludt, Quentin Vega, Jackson Johnston and Nate McDuffie added buckets in the second half to help the Antlers rally against the Chargers, but the effort fell short 64-45.
