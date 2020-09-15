The Atlantic Basin is very busy Tuesday afternoon.
There are currently four named storm systems including Hurricane Sally, Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Storm Teddy and Tropical Storm Vicky.
Sally will be the only storm system to truly impact the United States mainland in the short term.
Paulette is continuing to impact areas near Bermuda.
There are three additional disturbances bringing the storm total to seven in the Atlantic Basin.
One area of interest for Texas will be the development of a low pressure system over the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico.
This system remains disorganized, but does have a 20% chance of development over the course of the next five days.
The system is forecast to meander in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for a few more days.
Another area of concern was located near the Cabo Verde Islands where a low pressure system was currently located.
This system may become a tropical depression soon and had a 50 percent chance of development over the next two days.
A third area of low pressure was located across the northeastern Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles northeast of the Azores.
This system has a low 10 percent chance of development over the next two days and poses no threat to the United States at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.