The recent announcements of the retirements of Police Chief David Knight and Fire Chief Dannie Smith remind us all of the strong city leadership Kerrville has been blessed with. These two have presided over their essential departments effectively, and we will miss them. At the same time, it is right to recognize that excellence is found across other city offices, such as finance, legal affairs and parks and recreation. And the welcome news of Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plans to bring their manufacturing firm to our area points out the skills of Gil Salinas and others in the Kerr Economic Development Corp..
This kind of excellence does not come about by accident. When the city hired Mark McDaniel as city manager, it hit a home run. McDaniel has the capacity to manage a complex enterprise by taking full responsibility, but also by letting a strong team do their work. The coronavirus has made that work more challenging, but it has not stopped Kerrville.
Those with oversight over municipal government, our mayor and city council, deserve special commendation. Bill Blackburn, Judy Eychner, Delayne Sigerman, Kim Clarkson and Gary Cochrane have brought stability, purpose and even-handedness to their work. It is refreshing to see, in their focus on housing, infrastructure and economic development, how they are attentive to priorities this city established through the 2050 plan. City and county are working together in addressing the pandemic responsibly.
OK, maybe all of this sounds too “nice” for our divisive times, but I am convinced that on the local level, Kerrville is showing that harmony and thoughtful progress can be accomplished.
Tim Sumerlin, Kerrville
