Kerrville police are investigating a report of power tools stolen from a carpentry shop.
On Aug. 24, an officer responded to the 300 block of Mill Run in response to a report of a burglarized building, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, police spokesman. The shop owner reported that sometime between about 2 p.m. Aug. 23 and 7 a.m. Aug. 24, someone entered the shop and stole power tools valued about $2,300. The tools included a rigid compressor, Milwaukee cordless drill, DeWalt radio, Hitachi 2-inch nail gun, DeWalt Palm Sander, and two 16-inch DeWalt sliding salts, according to Lamb.
“This burglary has been referred to the Criminal Investigations Unit,” Lamb said in an email. “Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to report it to KPD or Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-8477 (TIPS).”
