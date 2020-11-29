SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keaston Willis scored 18 points as Incarnate Word topped Our Lady of the Lake 84-71 on Sunday.
Josh Morgan added 17 points for the Cardinals (1-1), while Marcus Larsson had 16 points and seven rebounds. Willis hit 9 of 10 foul shots and grabbed seven rebounds, and Des Balentine had eight rebounds.
David Johnson had 18 points for the Saints. Ruben Monzon and Jordan Embry each had 10 points.
