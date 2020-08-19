Callie Escovedo is already in one difficult fight for her life, but it turns out that her body is going to challenge her to a second.
The 12-year-old girl, who was expected to be a seventh grader at Hal Peterson Middle School in Kerrville, suffered a massive stroke on July 20 that required brain surgery later that month, and she will face a second brain surgery later this month.
However, Escovedo is now battling a rare kidney disease called Membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis. Escovedo is also fighting another rare disease called MoyaMoya disease, which caused her stroke.
Membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis causes inflammation in the kidneys and could lead to kidney failure. Escovedo’s family learned of this latest diagnosis on Tuesday night, according to her grandmother, Regina Sullivan.
“I just don’t know how much more her little body can take,” said Sullivan, who got to spend four days helping care for Escovedo at Houston’s Texas Children’s Hospital.
Sullivan said Escovedo is in good spirits and is able to walk with the help of physical therapy, but she has not regained the use of her right arm. Escovedo is expected to have a second brain surgery at some point next week — possibly on Aug. 28.
Doctors have told the family they expect Escovedo could be hospitalized for at least a year, but it’s unclear if this latest setback will extend that stay. Sullivan said doctors are treating her granddaughter with drugs in an attempt to slow the kidney disease, but it could ultimately lead to dialysis or a kidney transplant.
“It was really nice to see her,” Sullivan said of her visit with her granddaughter.
Before the stroke, Callie and her three siblings were regulars at Sullivan’s Kerrville home. The family’s Kerrville ties run deep, but last weekend was the first time since the stroke that Sullivan was able to see her granddaughter.
“She started crying when she saw me,” said Sullivan, who works at First United Methodist Church in Kerrville.
The family has set up a fund, which is being administered by Centennial Bank, and contributions can be made by giving to the Regina L. Sullivan Benefit account. About $2,000 has been raised so far.
