New officers have been installed at the Rotary Club of Kerrville-Morning.
“The Rotary Club of Kerrville-Morning is looking forward to next year with a great group of experienced officers at the helm!” said Bob Green, chater member of the club, who presided over the installation of the new officers.
Installed as the 2020-2021 officers for Morning Rotary were: Ray Buck, President; Diane Osborne, President-Elect; Mike Hunter, Vice-President; Bill Sharp, Secretary; Waverly Jones, Treasurer; and Nancy Riley, Sergeant at Arms. “We’ve made great strides this past year. I look forward to the coming year and the opportunity to work with this team to build on past successes while reaching for more,” said Buck. The officers’ annual terms begin July 1, 2020.
