Many of you will know me and my son, Zackary Reyna, or may have read about us in this newspaper.
Zack has been an ambassador for the Make-A-Wish Foundation for the past seven years. He has helped raise thousands of dollars through the Letters to Santa campaign.
I would like to share with you how COVID-19 has affected our lives.
For a parent who has a child with disabilities, medical illnesses and requires having caretakers to help assist in everyday living, the struggle is real. When I first heard about the COVID-19, I immediately began to prepare myself and my son, who attends Tivy High School, for what seemed to me just another bump on the road. Never did I imagine that it was going to require more preparation on my part.
Zack, who suffers from a life-threatening illness and whose immune system is compromised due to treatments, was already used to wearing a mask every day, just so he could attend school. The routine of washing hands and using hand sanitizer throughout the day was nothing new in our daily schedules.
Having a nurse consistently throughout the school days and two caretakers who rotate throughout the week to help with him is something that I depend on to be able to balance work and home life. I know that those of you who are in the same situation can relate to all the in-betweens and overwhelming details it takes to care for someone with special needs.
As more and more details came out about this new virus, I remember picking him up from school knowing deep inside that I was going to have to take extreme measures to keep him and myself safe. When you are dealing with someone whose immune system is compromised, everyone is a threat to them.
As more and more restrictions were placed, I knew it was going to affect us even more. No caretakers, no nurse, online school, doctor appointments only by video, no therapies and rescheduling of treatments.
This is a huge change when you have someone who requires so much.
What do we do when life throws a curve ball? We adjust and roll with the punches.
For us, adjusting was staying home to stay safe; staying home meant protecting ourselves and others.
These few weeks of being self-quarantined, I have learned that we are all in this together. COVID-19 is affecting all of us in one way or another. Showing kindness to one another goes a long way.
The one thing that has been consistent in my life no matter what goes on in the world is my faith in God. More than any other time, we need each other, we need to pray for our country, we need to pray for our schools, we need to pray for those being affected by COVID-19.
For the past several years, Zack has been doing a daily quote during his second period class at Tivy. After hearing that school was going to be done online, he wanted to continue to do his part by doing his daily quotes on social media. TFND!
You can view his “quote of the day” on his Facebook page: Zackary Reyna’s Random Acts of Kindness.
We want to encourage you to find ways to inspire and bring hope to others during these difficult times.
We are stronger together.
Soyla Reyna lives in Kerrville with her son, Zackary Reyna, who attends Tivy High School.
