The Kerrville-area economy depends greatly on travel to the area, which has drastically decreased since governments and individuals began taking steps to fight the pandemic.
No more is this in evidence than in the reduced business local hotels are seeing. On the average Friday, the YO Ranch Hotel and Conference Center usually sees about 180 people checking in. But on Friday of this week, there were only five — even after transferring reservations from its sister property, The Inn of the Hills, which has closed until May.
“We are struggling, our occupancy certainly is low,” said John Tait, who was working the YO’s front desk Friday afternoon. He said he’s never seen anything like it in his five years with the company. Every week there’s at least some sort of big group in town -- car clubs, motorcycle groups, weddings, conferences, reunions and the like -- but ever since the pandemic hit the U.S., cancellations have piled up. One of the largest recent blows to the company, which has had to furlough dozens of employees, was the cancellation of a group that had booked about 1,200 rooms — the Early Ford V8 Club.
Tait hopes some of the groups can be rescheduled.
“I don’t think there’s any way possible we’re ever going to recoup what we’ve lost so far, but we’re hoping and praying that it takes a turn for the better and that we have some sense of normalcy back in this industry,” Tait said.
It’s not just the hotels that take a hit with such cancellations. The average daytime-only visitor will put about $69 per day into the local economy, according to the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau. The average overnight visitor spends from $150 to $200 per day.
Staff at the CVB are still crunching the numbers, but Friday’s estimate was that 7,000 to 8,000 room nights will be lost at a minimum, said Charlie McIlvain, the CVB’s executive director. He said the loss to the local economy from visitors canceling will likely run into the millions of dollars.
“Everything for March and April and the end of May is totally gone, and so if things don’t clear up pretty quick, we’ll see further off than that,” McIlvain said on Friday.
Hotels are still seeing some traffic from people in town for work, whether they’re truckers or construction workers, however.
“We’re still up and going,” said one Kerrville Best Western employee. “We have a lot of people who have to continue to work.”
But business is clearly down, she added.
“It’s definitely quieter because we had tons of cancellations because this was Spring Break, and now it’s going to be Easter and the events around us in town have canceled,” she said.
McIlvain said CVB staff are hard at work trying to reschedule events or have groups back as soon as possible. Some groups, such as the V8 club, schedule their conferences years in advance, so they might not be able to visit Kerrville again for a while.
Many of these cancellations came after years of efforts by event planners, hotel workers and local tourism advocates.
“The hotels and our sales department have all worked very hard to create and generate that business,” McIlvain said. “It doesn’t happen overnight. In most cases, we start working with a meeting planner and it’s a couple of years before there actually are conferences here.”
But local hotels may not be in as bad a shape as larger facilities in other cities, he noted, as it’s easier to help a 150-room hotel recover than it is a 700- or 800-room establishment.
McIlvain noted that some disaster recovery aid from the government will be available.
“I’m hopeful that the smaller communities and smaller hotels will have an opportunity to get some of those recovery funds,” he said.
