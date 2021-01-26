Mostly sunny skies remain in the forecast Tuesday afternoon.
A cold front is scheduled to track across the area Tuesday evening.
This feature will shift winds to the north and bring cooler temperatures across the area Wednesday.
High temperatures climb into the lower and middle 70's Tuesday ahead of a decent cold front.
There is a 1 percent chance of precipitation, so that is not looking very good locally.
GUSTY AND COOLER TUESDAY NIGHT
A cold front moves across the area between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
This brings gusty north winds and an increase in clouds for a few hours overnight.
Lows end up in the upper 30's.
Winds become north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts over 25 mph possible.
BREEZY AND COOLER WEDNESDAY
I'll call it mostly sunny Wednesday, but a few clouds mix with periods of sunshine.
Highs should be about 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday with most areas holding in the lower to middle 60's.
North winds remain gusty at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.
FROSTY WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Despite an increase in clouds, it remains cold with overnight lows in the upper 20's to lower 30's.
Northeast winds average 5 to 10 mph Wednesday night.
COOLER THAN AVERAGE TEMPERATURES THURSDAY
Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday.
Highs remain in the upper 50's to lower 60's.
Winds become southeast during the midday hours.
