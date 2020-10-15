A 22-year-old Kerrville man was accused of committing a felony-level drug offense and jailed for the eighth time in Kerr County.
A KPD officer arrested Jose Pina and accused him of public intoxication and possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.
As of Oct. 15, Pina was being held on bonds totaling $5,500, according to jail records.
Pina has a pending misdemeanor marijuana possession charge from June. He’s been convicted of:
Misdemeanor marijuana possession twice in 2019
Possessing less than 1 gram of meth in 2019
Resisting arrest in 2018
Misdemeanor possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone in 2017
