The Republican Women of Kerr County has invited Peggy Venable, who works at the governor's office, to be the guest speaker at the group's luncheon this week.
The event is slated for Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Inn Of The Hills Hotel & Conference Center, 1001 Junction Highway, and is open to the public at a cost of $16 per person. Lunch is included.
Venable is the director of appointments for Gov. Greg Abbott. Prior to joining his office, Venable served as a senior visiting fellow for the Texas Public Policy Foundation.
"She has worked at the highest levels of government, having previously served in the administrations of Presidents Reagan and H.W. Bush.," states a press release from RWKC. "A native Texan, Peggy spent 15 years in Washington, D.C., working for three Administrations. During that time, she worked on public policy issues in the areas of education, natural resources, energy and transportation."
For tickets to Friday's luncheon, visit https://bit.ly/3cHWFkr, or reach RWKC at RWKCreservations@gmail.com or 830-315-3330.Venable also was the White House liaison for the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Department of Education.
"She was at the Department of Education when the idea for ‘A Nation at Risk’ was conceived, which was our country’s first 'wakeup call' that our education system was falling behind," the release states. "At the US Department of Interior, she directed the 'Take Pride in America' grassroots campaign which encompassed eight federal agencies."
After returning to Texas from Washington D.C., Venable was the Texas Director for Americans for Prosperity, a grassroots organization with more than 2 million activists “committed to educating citizens about economic policy and mobilizing those citizens as advocates in the public policy process,” the release states.
Venable has worked in public policy and grassroots campaigns for more than 30 years, and in 2010 was named to the University Star Hall of Fame at Texas State University. The national magazine Campaigns and Elections named Venable as one of the top 25 Texas “influencers," according to the release. She also served as senior staff at the Republican National Committee and was Director of the Republican National Convention in 1984.
